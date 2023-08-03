Marc Maron dubs male ‘Barbie’ critics ‘insecure babies,’ hails film as ‘masterpiece’

File Footage

Marc Maron targeted “certain men” who felt threatened after watching the hotly dropped movie Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as leads.



The stand-up comedian ripped male critics of the live-action Barbie film who are dubbing the movie as “woke” in a TikTok video.

Maron hailed the Greta Gerwig brainchild as “(expletive) masterpiece” for talking about feminism "in a way that’s funny" in the nearly two-minute video.

“I saw Barbie and I thought it was a (expletive) masterpiece,” he said in a nearly two-minute video. “And like, I don’t throw that word around lightly, but, Jesus Christ.”

Throwing more praise at the blockbuster hit, he added, “It’s like it does a fairly amazing thing to create a sort of broad-based entertainment product that applies to the entire spectrum.”

“I think primarily of women. And then just seep it in progressive politics and basic feminism in a way that’s funny, informative and well-executed in a context that is completely engaging is fucking monumental.”

He went on to say that before going to the theater, not only was he not excited but he actually didn’t know what to expect from the fantasy comedy film but ended up loving the film.

Bashing the men criticizing the movie with some even going to the extent of burning their Barbies in protest, Maron said it was “embarrassing for them” for being “insecure babies.”

“The comedy about men is inspired and the fact that certain men took offense to the point where they, you know, tried to build a grift around it in terms of their narrative as right-wing (expletive) so embarrassing for them,” he said.

“I mean, so embarrassing for them,” Maron continued. “Any dude that can’t take those hits in that movie, they’ve really got to look in their pants and decide what they’re made of. I mean, Jesus Christ, what a bunch of fucking insecure babies.”

“It made me proud somehow,” the comedian said before gushing over the cast of the film and their incredible performances including the brilliant script.