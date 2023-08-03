 
Netflix announces Top 10 list of All Time favorite Movies & Series: Full List

Netflix unveils its complete list of all the movies and TV shows that have released till now

By Web Desk
August 03, 2023
Netflix has just shed some light on all the movies and TV series, to date, that have taken fans for a loop.

The complete list features shows that made the Top 10 list globally, as well as some hidden gems.

The list includes,

Most Popular Series of All Time:

  1. Wednesday (Season 1)
  2. Stranger Things (Season 4)
  3. DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Season 1)
  4. Bridgerton (Season 1)
  5. The Queen’s Gambit (Limited Series)
  6. The Night Agent (Season 1)
  7. Stranger Things (Season 3)
  8. Bridgerton (Season 2)
  9. The Witcher (Season 1)
  10. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Limited Series)

Most Popular Movies of All Time:

  1. Red Notice (2021)
  2. Don’t Look Up (2021)
  3. The Adam Project (2022)
  4. Bird Box (2018)
  5. The Gray Man (2022)
  6. We Can Be Heroes (2020)
  7. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)
  8. Extraction (2020)
  9. The Mother (2023)
  10. Spenser Confidential (2020)

