Sofia Richie explores married life and teases exciting fashion line ahead

After Sofia Richie Grainge's recent honeymoon, she's gearing up to make her mark in the fashion industry with a new clothing line that perfectly embodies her personal style.

"The aesthetic is very my vibe," the 24-year-old model shared with Who What Wear about her upcoming fashion line, which is yet to be named. She diligently tried on each sample to ensure it reflects her own unique style. "It’s 100% me," she emphasized.

More than just creating stylish clothes, Sofia aspires for her customers to feel great when wearing her designs. "I want whoever buys it to feel good in it. I hope that people connect with it. I hope people love it," she expressed about her line.

Sofia Grainge credits her older sister, Nicole Richie, for inspiring her fashion ambitions in multiple ways. Observing Nicole's work with House of Harlow over the years has been a significant source of motivation for her. "I’ve taken notes, and I’ve learned a lot," Sofia shared, adding that she wants to be actively involved in the design process rather than merely putting her name on products.

Taking her time to focus on the design aspect, Sofia Grainge doesn't want to rush her creative process, as reported by the outlet. Together with her co-designer Cass, they drew inspiration from art and music, shaping a compelling story behind their collection.

Apart from her fashion endeavors, Sofia also shared details about her romantic journey with her husband, Elliot Grainge, whom she married on April 22 in France. The two started their relationship as friends before becoming a couple.