Adam Brody opens up about missing out on a major marvel role

In a recent interview with Variety, actor Adam Brody opened up about a Marvel role he auditioned for but unfortunately didn't get. He expressed his interest in the part of Peter Quill/Star-Lord, the witty protagonist of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

"I wanted that one," confessed the River Wild star, reflecting on his audition experience. However, Adam gracefully acknowledged that Chris Pratt turned out to be a "better" fit for the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He praised Pratt's physical presence, describing him as "bigger, stronger."

Despite the disappointment of losing the Marvel role, Adam explained that he was drawn to audition for it primarily because he appreciated the film's tone. The character and the overall vibe of the project resonated with him.

Before his breakthrough role as Seth Cohen in the popular series The OC, Adam Brody had a smaller, recurring part on Gilmore Girls a year earlier. However, it was The OC's success that truly propelled his career forward.

Following his time on The OC, Adam continued to thrive in the entertainment industry and appeared in several films, including Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Thank You For Smoking, and In The Land Of Women. Despite missing out on the Marvel opportunity, he has had an impressive career with numerous notable projects.