Amir Khan's desperate bid to salvage marriage: £100,000 investment in 'Faryal Beauty'

In a bid to salvage his marriage, Boxer Amir Khan is making desperate efforts. His latest effort is reportedly investing £100,000 in Faryal Beauty, his wife Faryal Makhdoom's cosmetic business.

The couple's marriage is on rocks since the Amir Khan's sexting scandal emerged with bridal model Sumaira and the boxer confessed to sending messages and asking for provocative photos from the model.

According to MailOnline, a source told the publication that Amir has offered to invest in Faryal's business as proof to his wife that he is determined to save his marriage and is willing to change his ways.

The source continued that things are not good between the couple, adding "Amir Khan is willing anything to save his marriage."

They added that Amir Khan wants to prove to his wife that he is willing to change and support her both emotionally and financially.

In addition to investing the money in Faryal's business, Amir Khan has gotten a new swimming pool at his house in Dubai and has also bought a new Range Rover that the couple will use.

It is reported that Amir has confessed to the need to change his ways and he seems confident that the couple can go through the troubles they had in the past.

Amir Khan has been married to Faryal for 13 years now and the couple shares three children, Lamaisa, Alayna and Muhammad.