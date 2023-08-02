Sharon Osbourne spills dramatic effects of using Ozempic for weight loss: Watch

File Footage

Sharon Osbourne has recently spilled the dramatic effects of using Ozempic for weight loss.



During an appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, the host addressed Sharon’s drastic transformation that made her look “younger”.

Sharon responded, “You have a weight loss problem and you've tried everything and then somebody says take this injection and you're going to be skinny.”

Bill however opened up about his fear of “injecting foreign substances” into his body while he alleged that weight loss medicine is a “game of always playing the odds”.

Concurring with the host, Sharon remarked, “Always.”

Elaborating on the drug’s side effect, she disclosed, “The first few weeks was horrible because you just throw up all the time. You feel so nauseous.”

However, after a couple of weeks, Sharon said she was fine and felt nothing.

“I’ve been off it for a while now. Your stomach shrinks,” she shared.

Sharon said that Ozempic was effective because she lost her appetite. Even after she stopped the injections, she still wasn’t hungry.



She also mentioned that she was “never an over-eater” but always had issues with weight due to genetics.

Sharon recalled using Ozempic for the first time after her battle with cancer in her “colon and breast”.

She also pointed out that the government “encouraged the people to put stuff into our bodies that has not been properly tested”.

While discussing about Ozempic being used for treating diabetes, Sharon added it was enough for her to risk it.

Meanwhile, the weight-loss drug has become the new fad in Hollywood and several celebs like Chelsea Handler, Amy Schumer, Michael Rubin and Elon Musk have confessed of using it to shed the pounds.