Paul Reubens, beloved Pee-wee Herman, passes away at 70

Paul Reuben, a renowned actor and comedian, has passed away at the age of 70.

In a statement to People magazine, Paul's representative confirmed the tragic news of Paul's passing away revealing that the late artist was suffering from cancer for years prior to his death.

His statement read, "Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness.”

The statement continued that Paul was a prolific and gifted talent and he will live forever in the comedy pantheon.



It added, "The comedian will always live in our hearts as a treasured friend."

The rep lauded the actor declaring him a man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.

Paul Reuben was known for his iconic character of Pee-wee human. He created the character while being a member of the acclaimed Los Angeles improvised troupe The Groundings.

Paul got the chance to bring his iconic character to the big screen via the platform of CBS. Pee-wee's Playhouse aired on CBS from 1986 to 1996.

Paul Reuben was honoured with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in 1988.

People magazine reported that the actor had written the first draught of his memoir before passing away.