Driver who hit Treat Williams faces charges for ‘grossly negligent’ driving

Treat Williams' cause of death revealed to be 'severe trauma and blood loss'

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of actor Treat Williams, whose passing was announced on June 12 following a tragic motorcycle crash in Vermont.

Williams, celebrated for his roles in Hair and Everwood, succumbed to "severe trauma and blood loss" after his motorcycle collided with a Honda SUV in the town of Vermont. He was immediately airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The accident resulted in the driver of the Honda SUV, Ryan Koss, facing charges of "grossly negligent" driving. Koss was released on the charge but will appear for arraignment on September 25.

The collision occurred when Koss attempted to turn left into a parking lot, crossing paths with Williams, who tragically could not avoid the collision and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Williams will be remembered not only for his iconic role as hippie George Berger in the 1979 musical Hair but also for his recurring portrayal of former firefighter Benny Severide in the TV series Chicago Fire.

A long-time friend and agent, Barry McPherson, expressed his sorrow and admiration for Williams, stating, "He was the nicest guy. He was so talented... Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."