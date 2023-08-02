Min Hee Jin opens up about collaboration with BTS's V for latter's upcoming solo album

Min Hee Jin opens up about collaboration with BTS's V for the latter's upcoming solo album

ADOR CEO recently opened up about his experience of collaborating with Korean pop band BTS member V, who is also known by the name Kim Taehyung.

Min Hee Jin, who is best known for producing the K-pop group NewJeans has confirmed the news of his collaboration and also revealed details of V's upcoming solo album.

In an interview, Min Hee Jin said, "I hesitated at first to collaborate with V after getting an offer last year, but I was impressed by V's attitude and passion as well as his voice tone."

He added, "The music prepared by us for the upcoming album reflects V's preferences while simultaneously it is the music that I want to recommend."

Min Hee Jin continued, "We were terribly busy, but I think an interesting production emerged."

According to the Hindustan Times, talking about his album, V said, "I am nervous but happy," adding that the album captures his tastes.

V added that the audience will see a new version of V as a solo artist, which is different from BTS' V.

The BTS agency, in a statement, announced that there is no confirmation of V's schedule.

The statement read, "The schedule is being released after confirmation. V is currently working relentlessly on his solo album.”

It was reported before that Kim Taehyung's solo album would be released in September but they have refuted these reports.