Jennifer Hudson skillfully dodges Common dating rumors, 'He's a beautiful man, I will give you that'

Jennifer Hudson and Common have been the subject of romance rumors, but the "Dreamgirls" star remains tight-lipped about their alleged relationship.

During a lunch at Il Pastaio restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, Jennifer Hudson coyly responded to TMZ's questions about their speculated romance, stating, "Rumors say a lot of things." However, she did compliment Common by saying, "But he's a beautiful man, I will give you that."

While both Hudson and Common have been discreet about their relationship status, Jennifer seemingly confirmed the rumors when a paparazzo described them as "the cutest couple", to which she replied with a simple "thank you." She even expressed interest in collaborating on music with the fellow Chicagoan, describing it as "dope."

The dating speculations between the 41-year-old Hudson and 51-year-old Common started back in February when they were seen having dinner together at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California. Further fueling the rumors was a birthday tribute posted by Jennifer Hudson to Common in March, referring to him as a "Chicago and hip-hop legend".

More recently, the alleged couple was reported to have enjoyed a romantic getaway to London over the Fourth of July weekend. They were seen attending the Tony-winning musical "A Strange Loop," arriving separately but taking pictures together with the cast members backstage.

Common has also been evasive when asked about the dating rumors. Despite referring to Jennifer Hudson as an "amazing human being" during an appearance on the "Today" show in June, he has not explicitly confirmed their relationship.

For now, the status of their romance remains a mystery as both celebrities prefer to keep their personal lives private.