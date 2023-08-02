Ananya Panday talks about age gap with Ayushmann Khurrana at 'Dream Girl 2' trailer launch

'Dream Girl 2' is going hit the theatres on August 25

Ananya Panday has spoken about the age gap existing between her and Ayushmann Khurrana at their upcoming film Dream Girl 2 trailer launch.

Recently, a grand trailer launch event was held in Mumbai where Panday was asked about the age difference between the two.

The Student of the Year 2 actress addressed the matter saying that she not feel that it is an issue in today's world. According to her, it is perfectly acceptable.

"I don’t think this is today’s issue. The age difference has always existed. People should not fixate on age while watching the film. If they are preoccupied with this factor, then it becomes a problem. As long as two actors are suitable for their respective roles, it’s perfectly acceptable", added Panday.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress has replaced Nushratt Bharuccha in Dream Girl 2 alongside the Bareily Ki Barfi actor.

The romantic-comedy film was previously slated to release in July. But the makers delayed the release of the film until August 25, reports India Today.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday with Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor and Sarani in vital roles.