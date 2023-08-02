Lizzo faces fresh blow amid sexual and racial harassment lawsuit filed against her

Lizzo’s former dancers have accused the singer of discrimination and harassment in a shocking lawsuit claim filed against her.

Following the news of the claims, now the singer’s former creative director, Quinn Whitney Wilson, and dancer Courtney Hollinquest are backing the claims.

“For clarification, I’m not apart [sic] of the lawsuit – but this was very much my experience in my time there,” Hollinquest wrote on her Instagram Story Tuesday. “Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light.”

Soon after, Wilson shared a screenshot of Hollinquest’s statement to her own IG Story “echoing” Hollinquest already said.

“I haven’t been apart [sic] of that world for around three years, for a reason,” Wilson wrote. “I very much applaud the dancers [sic] courage to bring this to light. and I grieve parts of my own experience. I’d appreciate space to understand my feelings,”

The Truth Hurts singer has been accused of sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other allegations by her former dancers.

The three plaintiffs, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, have detailed harrowing incidents of Lizzo “pressuring” and “badgering” her employees to engage in inappropriate behaviour against their will.

“Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed,” alleged the suit, which was obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Davis, Williams and Rodriguez are asking the courts for damages including unpaid wages, loss of earnings, deferred compensation, employment benefit, emotional distress, medical expenses and attorneys’ fees.