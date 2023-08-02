Can Meghan Markle lead Americans?

US president Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens, who is also his political strategist, has reportedly endorsed the Duchess of Sussex as a potential candidate for the hot seat.

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly received a shock endorsement from US president Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens to run for the White House, according to the Daily Mail.

Prince Harry's wife, who has long been rumored to have US political aspirations, "does not have chance of becoming the US president" even after being backed by a major political activist.

The reported endorsement of the Duchess for the White House raised few eyebrows during a debate on Sky News Australia when the show's host Peta Credlin asked her panel: "Biden's sister has come out and endorsed Meghan for the White House. Is this a spoof, or is it fair dinkum?"

Primetime commentator Kosha Gada replied as saying: "It seems real. I think they want a little bit of that 'Markle Sparkle', given all his other troubles that we have discussed before, but I don't think she has a chance."

"Who knows? We might see her run for Congress in a very blue district in California but I don't think she extends beyond that," Gada added.

The former Hollywood star also topped a poll in which Democrats were asked which women they would vote for.

The mother-of-two tied with vice president Kamala Harris, and was ahead of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, according to the same outlet.