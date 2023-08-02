Jamie Foxx shares special birthday tribute to his 'courageous lionesses' sister

In his special birthday tribute to his sister, Jamie Foxx has credited his sibling with making life-saving decisions for him, saying: "Without you I would not be here."

The Oscar-winning actor has shared a special birthday tribute to his sister Deidra Dixon, revealing she saved his life.

The 55-year-old Miami Vice star- who has been dealing with health problems in recent months, wished his sister a happy birthday in an Instagram post Tuesday, thanking his sibling for making key decisions that saved his life.



"Happy birthday to my beautiful sister @frequency11 “D”… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses," Foxx captioned the post, with the hashtag #leoseason.

The dashing actor added: "And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis."

Foxx previously spoke to fans in a clip more than three months after he was sidelined by an April 11 health setback while working in Atlanta.



'To be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life,' the Collateral actor said in the clip. 'So today, and to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video.

He praised his family for their discretion amid the health crisis, saying: "I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way."