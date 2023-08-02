Taylor Swift pleaded to stand with striking workers, to postpone LA concerts

The workers want Taylor Swift on their side as they strike against the hospitality industry for better wages, conditions

As Taylor Swift's long-awaited Los Angeles concerts are some hours away from going live, several political bigwigs of California tried a last-ditch attempt to nudge the pop icon to defer her shows in solidarity with the striking workers.

California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and numerous elected officials across the state have joined the Unite Here Local 11's campaign.



A Democrat and a runner for the 2026 governorship, the 57-year-old stressed dignity and fair wages for all workers.

“I stand with Unite HERE in their fight for a living wage,” she told POLITICO.

“And I hope we can use this moment to bring attention to the hardworking men and women who are the engine of our economy.”

The Grammy winner was informed about the hardship the hotel industry staffers faced in an open letter.

Admitting the advent of the Carolina crooner is the ‘Midas touch’ for the states as her ridiculously popular Eras tour has generated billion for the local economies.

But, Kounalakis and the other signatories pointed out the despair among numerous workers related to the industry in the region as scores of hotel housekeepers do not have the luxury of living near their job, the letter added, some even resorted to sleeping in their vehicles.



“Hotel workers are fighting for their lives. They are fighting for a living wage. They have gone on strike. Now, they are asking for your support,” they added.

“Speak Now! Stand with hotel workers and postpone your concerts.”

The workers on strike have put out their demands that included the set of higher pay and better benefits.