Princess Diana had Prince William, Prince Harry 'out of love': Butler

Prince Harry and Prince William were happily welcomed into the world by Princess Diana and King Charles.
The brothers, who saw the divorce of their parents early in their life, were born when the couple was still in love, says former royal butler Paul Burell.
Mr Burell admits: “I saw that closeness with them and even though he may not have been in love with her, I think he certainly loved her. Those children [Princes William and Harry] were born out of love."
He adds: "And in the years that I witnessed — their early years — I saw them with the queen, at Balmoral and Sandringham whenever they came to stay and I noticed they were very close and [Diana] adored him," he shared."
King and Diana parted ways in 1992 before filing for divorce. In 1997, Diana passed away in a car accident in Paris alongside rumoured boyfriend.
