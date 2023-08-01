Angus Cloud was hopeful for Euphoria’s season three prior to his demise

Angus Cloud revealed he could not wait to get back to start filming season three of Euphoria series.



In a recent interview with E! News in October, Cloud, who played the role of Fezco in the hit series, shared he wanted to see how things would disclose for his favourite character in the upcoming season.

“I can't wait to get back to work with everyone,” remarked the 25-year-old at the time.

The late actor continued, “I feel like it's been way too long. I just can't wait to see everyone and working on set again.”

Interestingly, he appreciated creator Sam Levinson, adding, “But knowing Sam, it will be good.”

Cloud also opened up about other “couple of projects” he had outside of Euphoria, stating, “I can't wait for everyone to see.”

“They're a little different than what I usually do. So, it will be cool,” added the late actor.

In May, HBO executive Francesca Orsi told Deadline that Euphoria will likely to return in 2025 after the creator’s involvement in controversial show Idol.

Meanwhile, Cloud passed away on July 31 at his family home in Oakland, California. His death was confirmed by his family in a statement released to E! News.

Following his death, HBO also issued a statement, saying, “He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family.”

Meanwhile, Cloud’s onscreen brother Walton in Euphoria paid tribute to the actor on social media, adding, “Rest easy brother.”