Kevin Spacey's new movie to release in December

Kevin Spacey to star in a new film this year, said a report days after the actor was found not guilty during a sex trial in London.



Control, a new film featuring the Oscar-winning actor, is expected to hit theaters this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is expected to release in December 2023.

The report comes days after a London court found him not guilty of carrying out multiple sex assaults on four men.

The jury acquitted the Oscar-winning U.S. actor by a majority on nine charges which he was accused of committing between 2004 and 2013 at a time when he was working at London's Old Vic theatre.

pacey, who won Oscars for best actor in "American Beauty" (1999) and best supporting actor in "The Usual Suspects" (1995), said his "world exploded" when he was first accused of sexual assault in 2017 by actor Anthony Rapp.

After Buzzfeed published an article on Rapp's allegations, Spacey said "there was a rush to judgment", adding: "Before the first question was asked or answered, I lost my job, I lost my reputation, I lost everything, in a matter of days."

He was dropped from the TV drama "House of Cards" and removed from the movie "All the Money in the World" after the accusations came to light.

Rapp, who accused Spacey of making an unwanted sexual advance in 1986 when he was 14, brought a civil lawsuit against the actor in the U.S. but lost the case last year.

Spacey became one of several prominent names in entertainment to face allegations of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement.