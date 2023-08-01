Angry ‘Love Island’ fans bombard Twitter after Jess and Sammy win the season





The Love Island finale of the 2023 summer series had fans on the edge of their seats as the winners were announced, and it was Jess Harding and Sammy Root who took home the crown, leaving viewers in a state of disbelief.

As the shocking result unfolded, Twitter was inundated with fan reactions, memes, and witty tweets that captured the surprise and excitement of the moment.

Despite predictions placing them in third place, Jess and Sammy defied expectations, walking away with the £50,000 prize.

This unexpected outcome led fans to question the fairness of the competition and even sparked calls of rigged voting. One Twitter user expressed their astonishment, writing, "WHAT !!! This show is rigged because there’s no way Sammy and Jess actually won over Whitney and Lochan. What kind of bad joke is this!!!"

Throughout the live finale, viewers had plenty to say about the technical mishaps, Maya Jama's clever quips, and the Islanders' humorous antics.

However, the spotlight was undeniably on Jess and Sammy's victory, as fans tried to make sense of the surprising result. "Sammy & Jess are in the top two?! Stop the count stop the count," one user tweeted in disbelief.

The unexpected win left some fans disappointed, with a few expressing their frustration and vowing never to watch the show again. "I’m sorry can someone explain what just happened," questioned one puzzled viewer. Another added, "Yea Love Island never beating the racist allegations."