Barbie fans not impressed with one Margot Robbie scene in the movie

Barbie, which was released last month, has been garnering praise from fans around the world. However, there is one particular scene of Margot Robbie which didn’t impress most of the fans.



There were many funny moments in the Greta Gerwig directorial, but in one of the scenes, Margot Robbie as Barbie is shown having an “existential crisis” following her return to Barbieland, because it was taken over by the Kens.

While speaking to America Ferrara’s character, Margot as Barbie says, “I’m not pretty anymore. I’m not ‘stereotypical Barbie’ pretty.”

Soon after this line, Helen Mirren as a narrator can be heard stating, “Note to the moviemakers: Margot Robbie is the wrong person to cast if you want to make this point.”

The joke however did not go well with the audience as some of them shared their views on social media.

One commented, “I actually hated that and it made the scene less impactful to me.”

“I see so many ppl loving this line, but it kinda upset me?? like the narrator reinforcing the idea that there ARE women who could complain abt 'being ugly' and that would be valid bc they arent beautiful like margot robbie???” another chimed in.

A third user remarked, “This was the only part of the movie I would have changed actually. Just because someone is gorgeous doesn’t mean they can’t FEEL unpretty.”

“Literally THE worst moment in the film. horrifically unfunny and pathetically self-apologetic. self-awareness doesn’t make the choice any better,” another added.