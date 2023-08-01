Zooey Deschanel embraces new career phase, pursues complex roles

Zooey Deschanel, the celebrated California native known for her comedic and emotional performances, is stepping into a liberating new phase of her career, leaving behind the burden of likability.

From her early TV work to starring in cult classics like Elf and 500 Days of Summer, Deschanel has charmed audiences with her endearing characters. However, she admits that the pressure to be likable became limiting, leading her to sacrifice depth in her roles.

In her triumphant return to television, Deschanel stars in Apple TV+'s dark comedy Physical, portraying the transformation of a soap star into a fitness guru. This opportunity allows her to explore femininity and authenticity.

In an honest interview with Rolling Stone, Deschanel expresses relief not being the protagonist in Physical, as it grants her freedom to portray complex characters. Her focus is now on telling interesting stories and embracing supporting roles, including her upcoming part in the biographical film Dreamin' Wild.

Despite enduring fame, Deschanel reveals discomfort with constant public attention, which hampers her ability to observe and immerse herself in her surroundings. Her family, especially partner Jonathan Scott and their children, provide her with support and grounding.

While cherishing her past work and the bonds formed on New Girl, Deschanel looks forward to surprising audiences with her unique choices and passion for storytelling.