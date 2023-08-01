Meghan Markle seemingly follows a ‘strategic’ gesture made by Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle may have followed Kate Middleton for a particular gesture after her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.

Judi James, author and body language expert, told The Mirror Meghan took inspiration from Kate in bid to steer away unwarranted questions.

James pointed out that Meghan used to carry a ‘small body barrier’ in a ‘strategic’ way which was to avoid any attention towards her belly area. James was of the view that since married people often get asked about when would they be having a baby, Meghan opted for this motion to steer away any eagle eyes directed at her.

“One annoying and embarrassing trait once you marry is that everyone starts asking when you’re going to have a baby and attention does start to focus on the tummy area,” pointed James.

“With her head shaded by her large, angled hat she holds Harry’s arm for balance as she descends the stairs in her heeled court shoes. The clutch bag was a favourite of Kate Middleton’s and like Kate she carried it as a small body barrier just below her waist.”

James shared that Meghan’s ‘Audrey Hepburn-chic outfit’ exuded an ‘air of grown-up elegance and glamour.’

Apart from this gesture, the two royal women also seem to have a favourite designer in common.

Over the years, Meghan and Kate have returned to the same French designer, Roland Mouret, for their big event.

Mouret has designed outfits for both for whether it’s for red carpets or a royal tour. Mouret’s classic and elegant clothes have fit the bill for both Kate and Meghan.