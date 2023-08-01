Angus Cloud emotional tribute to late father weeks before his own death: See post

Angus Cloud struggled following his dad Conor Hickey's death in May, his family revealed as they confirmed the actor’s death at the age of 25.

The Euphoria star’s dad breathed his last after a “short illness” leaving behind the mourning actor, who honoured him with special tribute just weeks before his own death.

Angus dropped a snap of his father donning red hoodie pared with red sweats smiling for the camera, and wrote in caption, “miss u breh.”

The family of the North Hollywood actor, who rose to fame with HBO’s Emmy-winning teen drama, shocked his fans after they revealed that Angus tragically passed away.



"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” his family penned in the official statement.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” they added.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

The statement concluded, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."