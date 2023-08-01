ICC World Cup 2023: Two Pakistan matches likely to be rescheduled

Pakistan's players sing their national anthem before the start of the Asia Cup T20 international cricket final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 11, 2022. — AFP

LAHORE: Ahead of the much-anticipated Cricket World Cup 2023, reports of two matches involving Pakistan being rescheduled have surfaced.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to inform the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding their opinion on the matter following an internal discussion.

Pakistan, as per sources, could play against the Netherlands on October 5, instead of October 6, or at a later date during the tournament.

One of the most-anticipated games of the mega cricket event, the India-Pakistan clash, is likely to be held on October 14, instead of the 15th of the same month.

Since this crucial match between the two arch-rivals is slated on the first day of Navratri, a festival celebrated with mass participation across Gujarat, security agencies have advised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to alter the itinerary.



It must be noted that 10 teams will fight for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.

The day matches will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.

The Cricket World Cup will be played in a round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

Pakistan's schedule for ICC World Cup 2023

October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 12 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 15 - vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 12 - vs England in Kolkata