David Beckham says he looked 'better' after getting makeover from Harper Seven

David Beckham shared a snap from his makeup session with his little girl Harper Seven, who thought her dad needs a little makeover before going out.

Taking to Instagram, the former Manchester star shared a snap with his “little girl artist," who recently celebrated her 12th birthday.

Dubbing his daughter a "little makeup artist," he shares with Victoria Beckham, David penned Harper told him he “needed” a little powder and contouring to enhance his features.



"Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring (not sure what that means but I looked better what ever it was) my little makeup artist @victoriabeckham," he wrote alongside the picture.

The sweet snaps garnered thousands of views within 24 hours with one fan of the Beckham clan commenting, “Blend it like Beckham.”



“Loved this moment. Never witnessed such a moment of David with the boys. Love the feminist men who support woman in their lives,” another hailed the football star.

One commented that it was not possible that David does not know what powder and contouring is. “Very cute but you’re kidding no one. You know what powder and contouring is,” the user said.

“Whatever the princess want the king always be there,” one fan penned while another added, “Perfect Moment Family.”

On Harper’s 12th birthday, David penned a heart meting tribute for his little girl, writing, “Happy Birthday my pretty lady. Keep being beautiful inside and out.”

“You are the most amazing little girl a daddy could wish for. Daddy loves you,” he added.