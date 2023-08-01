Tamannaah Bhatia on age gap with Rajinikanth in 'Jailer': 'I will look at Tom Cruise’s...'

'Jailer' stars Rajnikanth and Jackie Shroff in key roles

Tamannaah Bhatia has finally spoken up over the judgments being made on her age difference with her Jailer co-star Rajinikanth.

Bhatia stated that if people are going to pass on comments or question the age difference between them then she will look upon Tom Cruise doing stunts at the age of 60.

The Plan A Plan B actress said: "Why are you even looking at the age difference? You have to look at two characters that are being played on the screen, that’s it. If I’ve to talk about age, then I will look at Tom Cruise’s stunts even at the age of 60, and I would like to do saucy dance numbers at that age too.

A source also came out in support of the Lust Stories 2 actress, stating that it is entirely her choice to work accordingly.

“She has the freedom to make her choices and plan her career accordingly. She has worked with the two biggest stars of Telugu and Tamil movies-Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth respectively- because working with them gives her more mileage and popularity in comparison to working with young heroes.”

According to Zoom, a source also said: Already, her songs with these two superstars have rocked the internet and are counting millions of views."

The latest released item song Kaavaalaa featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth has set internet on fire. The song belongs to latter’s upcoming film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is set to release on August 10, reports India Today.