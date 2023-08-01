Karan Johar says Ranveer Singh is 'perfect kind of Ken' in 'RRKPK'

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' released on July 28

Karan Johar has compared Ranveer Singh’s character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with the role of Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Karan said that Ranveer's character looked and acted like a Ken with Barbie. “He was like the Ken to Barbie. It’s all ironic that Barbie is out here now. So, he was like the perfect kind of Ken, who has had rough edges", he said.

The ace filmmaker also compared the Ram Leela actor’s character Rocky Randhawa to Poo's character in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

According to the director, Ranveer’s role in RRKPK had to look like a loveable boy who does not really know anything about the actual world. He said that Rocky had to be like Poo.

“Rocky needed to be this lovable boy. He had to be Poo but updated. He was like the male Poo.”

He further revealed: “The idea was to make Rocky always lovable, vulnerable, and obviously clueless about the world. He really doesn’t know his politics, he doesn’t know about anything, and he doesn’t care because that’s not what his aim is - it’s kind of running the family business and just kind of being himself.”



The film also marks as the return of Karan Johar to the director's chair, reports News 18.