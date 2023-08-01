Angus Cloud had been struggling with ‘suicidal thoughts’ ahead of his death

Angus Cloud had been through multiple struggles before he died on Monday at the age of 25.

The Euphoria actor “had been battling severe suicidal thoughts” after he returned from Ireland after he laid his father to rest, an insider revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

“Angus was staying with his family as he tried to work through overcoming the grief,” the source added.

Two weeks before his death, Cloud had posted a sweet tribute to his father, Conor Hickey, who died in May after a short illness.

Clould had buried his father's remains in Ireland just last week.



While Cloud's family didn’t share his cause of death, they noted, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Moreover, just a few months before his death, the late actor had even talked about how he disliked being famous.

“I don’t like people noticing me on the street,” he confessed to i-D in March. “I’m really paranoid. I feel like I’m always looking over my shoulder.”

“I do always show love to people who approach me, but some people just run up and just shove their phone in my face. Dude, I’m not a clown at a carnival,” he added. “But I love when people ask for my autograph. It’s only happened a couple times.”

He also admitted that him starring in the hit HBO show had never been about getting famous like others who were “trying” to do so.

“They were working hard, and they were like, ‘I’m going to make it to the top.’ For me, it was just like too good of an opportunity to say no to. I had no idea it would go this far.”