Angus Cloud dies: Drake, Kerry Washington, others pay heartfelt tributes to 'Euphoria' star

Euphoria star Angus Cloud, who died on Monday at the young age of 25, left a profound sense of loss among his fans and the entire entertainment community.

Angus Cloud's sudden death has deeply impacted the world of television and film, particularly among the close-knit community of Euphoria.



Big faces from the entertainment industry, including Drake, Kerry Washington, Chloe Bailey, Jordyn Woods, and Kathrine Narducci, were quick to honour the memory of the late actor.

Canadian rapper Drake, who holds an executive producer role for "Euphoria", and the aforementioned stars took to social media to pay heartfelt tributes.

Drake paid his respects by sharing a photo on Instagram of Angus from March 2022 at the Revolve Social Club in LA, captioning it with: "Good soul," accompanied by a teary-eyed emoji and a dove.

Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, Zendaya, Sam Levinson, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Dominic Fike, Maude Apatow, Austin Abrams, and Angus Cloud attend HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cali© Getty



Kerry Washington also posted photo of Angus taken at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party from March 2022. Her tribute read: “You will be deeply missed” and “Rest in Power.”

The loss echoed heavily among his fans and fellow celebrities, evident in Chloe Bailey's tweet that seemed to capture the sentiments of many.

She posted: "Wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel," expressing the shared grief and the feeling that Angus' career was cut tragically short.

As tributes poured in, among them were heartfelt messages from Angus' fellow cast members, including Kathrine Narducci.



Kathrine, recognized for her long-standing role in the iconic crime series The Sopranos, recently starred in the second season of Euphoria, portraying the grandmother of Angus' character, Fezco.

The news of his untimely death left her at a loss for words, as indicated by her Instagram post, a screenshot of a news article about Angus' demise, with the caption: “No words! No words.”



Jordyn Woods, who has recently rekindled her friendship with Kylie Jenner, also expressed her sorrow over the loss of Angus.