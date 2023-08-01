Meghan Markle 'extremely close' new friends are 'dynamic' in careers

Meghan Markle new circle of powerful people is tipped to help her strive.
The Duchess of Sussex is now friends with make-up brand guru Victoria Jackson and WME talent agent Ari Emanuel amid rift with David Beckham and George Clooney.
A source told the Mail On Sunday: "Victoria is a dynamic force. She's someone who built a business but has also overcome adversity in her private life. She and Meghan bond on many levels. They are extremely close, they adore each other."
Meghan is also friends with famous photographer Misan Harriman, with whom she often collaborates for her personal photographs.
In April, Meghan fondly talked about Misan's Ted Talk: "Our next speaker has an unmatched eye for a good photograph. I’ve experienced his talent first-hand as he has captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family, and I know there are many others who share in this experience."
Cardi B was filmed bending over and asking fans to splash her with water at the Las Vegas show
The organisation has announced a new board of directors
Meghan Markle has been the target of intense criticism since marrying Prince Harry
The former US actor is married to Prince Harry
The song features an impressive collaboration of Jimmie Allen, Tauren Well, The Oak Ridge Boys and Rita Wilson
The relations between the two brothers are strained