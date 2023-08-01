Record-breaking deal: Manchester United and Adidas extend partnership worth £900m

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 30: Brandon Williams #33 of Manchester United kicks the ball during the pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund at Allegiant Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.—AFP

Manchester United secured a 10-year extension to their partnership with sportswear giant Adidas, valued at a minimum of £900 million.

This new deal will extend their collaboration until June 2035, surpassing their previous 10-year agreement worth £750 million.

Regarded as the most substantial kit deal in the history of the Premier League, this extension puts Manchester United ahead. While Chelsea had signed a £900 million deal with Nike in 2016, it covered a longer 15-year period from 2017.

Expressing admiration for the "iconic" relationship between Manchester United and Adidas, Richard Arnold, United's chief executive, highlighted the long-standing connection that dates back to the 1980s. He commended the past decade of collaboration, which has resulted in the introduction of innovative designs and sports technology in their sportswear.

The current partnership between Manchester United and Adidas began during the 2015-16 season, reigniting a previous relationship that spanned from 1980 to 1992 when Adidas supplied the club's kit.

As discussions about the potential sale of Manchester United by the Glazer family continue, the new deal comes with "a minimum cash guarantee of £900 million, subject to certain adjustments." According to United's latest annual report, the original agreement with Adidas links a portion of the annual payments to the club's participation in the Champions League. Failure to qualify for the Champions League in two consecutive seasons could lead to a 30% reduction in annual payments.

United is making a comeback to Europe's elite club competition this season after failing to qualify in the 2022-23 campaign. Despite missing out on the Champions League last season, the club recently projected record revenues, thanks to robust matchday and commercial earnings. Consequently, they revised their annual forecast to an impressive range of £630 million to £640 million, surpassing their previous best of £627.1 million in 2019.

While the potential sale of Manchester United is in the spotlight, the club continues to face substantial debts, including outstanding transfer fee payments of over £160 million. Nevertheless, the new kit deal will contribute to enhancing the focus on Manchester United's women's team, reintroduced in 2018, signifying their commitment to promoting women's football.

Adidas' CEO, Bjorn Gulden, emphasised the natural synergy between the two brands, regarding Manchester United and Adidas as key players in international football. Their continued collaboration is expected to set new standards in sports apparel within the football industry.