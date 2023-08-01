French daredevil Remi Lucidi dies in tragic skyscraper fall in Hong Kong. REMI LUCIDI/INSTAGRAM

A French daredevil, identified as Remi Lucidi, met a tragic end last week after falling from a high-rise residential building in Hong Kong.

The 30-year-old's lifeless body was discovered on a patio in the upscale Mid-Levels area, where he was known for engaging in extreme sports activities.



Police conducted a preliminary investigation, revealing that Lucidi apparently fell from a rooftop. There was no suicide note found at the scene. The exact cause of his death will be determined through an autopsy.

Lucidi, also known as "Remi Enigma" on social media, gained popularity for his fearless exploits climbing various tall structures worldwide. His Instagram account showcased breathtaking images of him atop towers, cranes, bridges, and spires, demonstrating his passion for adventure.



The last time Lucidi was seen alive, he was knocking on a penthouse window on the 68th floor of the 721-foot (219-meter) Tregunter Tower, according to sources. Reports suggest that he may have sought help from inside the building but tragically lost his footing, leading to the fatal fall.

A maid in the building reportedly alerted the police upon seeing Lucidi outside the window. His sports camera, filled with videos of his extreme stunts, was found at the scene along with his French ID card, confirming his identity.



Lucidi had checked into a Hong Kong hostel on July 17, where he maintained a low profile and mostly kept to himself. The hostel owner described him as a "friendly and humble guy" who seemed healthy and happy.

Fellow urban explorers and fans mourned his passing on social media, paying tribute to his adventurous spirit and determination to live life to the fullest. One wrote, "RIP brother. Sad news no one ever wants to hear about a fellow explorer," while another acknowledged, "Bro went out doing what he loved! He lived his life fully. Not many can say that."