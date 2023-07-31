Rita Wilson shares joyful news of Spotify playlist feature

Renowned actress, singer, and songwriter Rita Wilson recently brought joy to her fans by revealing the resurgence of her song When This Is Over, which has been garnering significant attention and secured a place on Spotify's prestigious playlist, New Traditions Country Heroes.

Originally released during the pandemic, the song features an impressive collaboration with Jimmie Allen, Tauren Well, and The Oak Ridge Boys, alongside Rita Wilson.

Rita shared the news with her fans and thanked Spotify for featuring her song in their acclaimed playlist over the weekend, via an Instagram post.



New Traditions Country Heroes is a playlist on Spotify that features emerging talent. When This Is Over, gives a message of perseverance and unity amid crises. It spreads the message of optimism and unity through its touching lyrics.



Rita Wilson also provided a link to the playlist in her Instagram stories for listeners who want to feel the magic of her song.

In addition to this Rita has also released several albums captivating listeners with her soulful voice. Her album AM/FM features her interpretation of classic songs. Her album titled after her name, Rita Wilson features songs written by herself.

She has explored various genres in her music including folk, pop and country and has collaborated with various artists.