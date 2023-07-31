Vick Hope discusses depression and remembers friend who committed suicide

Vick Hope and Calvin Harris are reportedly considering Ibiza for their wedding reception

Vick Hope recently participated in a striking photoshoot with Arcadia, where she radiated a bridal glow alongside her partner, DJ Calvin Harris. The 33-year-old radio presenter looked stunning in two white dresses featured on the digital cover, and she spoke candidly about crucial topics such as racial diversity and the loss of her friend to suicide.

Vick, who comes from a mixed-race background with a Geordie father and Nigerian Igbo mother, grew up in Newcastle.

During her time hosting the BBC Sounds program Songs to Live By, which celebrates black culture, Vick dedicated herself to elevating the voices of black individuals.



She explained: “We would talk about the struggles, everything from Civil Rights to the Windrush and get to understand the obstacles our older guests had overcome and the obstacles that our younger guests were still overcoming – understand how far we have come and how far we have to go, our roots with a double o and our routes with ou.”

Vick was also committed to bringing attention to significant topics through her show Life Hacks, with the first episode focusing on suicide. This was a subject close to Vick's heart, as she had lost a friend to suicide. During the episode, Vick spoke to a caller who shared their experience of overcoming depression and turning their life around.

Vick confessed: “I remember thinking I wish my friend had heard this… I wish he knew there was light coming because maybe he would still be here…”

“If anyone listening to this show was feeling the same way and heard this and now knows that there is light coming and they stay, I’m so proud to have been a part of this and I’m proud of them.”