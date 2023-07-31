Ashley Graham opens up about viral Hugh Grant interview from Oscars 2023





Ashley Graham has opened up about her uneasy exchange with Hugh Grant at the 2023 Academy Awards.

During her red carpet interviews, the 35-year-old model approached the 62-year-old English actor to discuss his impressions of the evening and his latest film role. Unfortunately, Grant's responses were filled with sarcasm and brevity, leaving viewers feeling uneasy.

As four months have passed since the incident, Ashley was able to laugh it off, telling The Sunday Times: “I could tell he didn't want to be there, that was obvious. Before, we were chatting, he was very pleasant. Then we started rolling and he was like, ‘I don't want to be here’, and I was, ‘OK, work with me! I get it! But like, work with me?’ ”

“I was trying my hardest to be my nice, upbeat self and he gave me what he had. I didn't get the Vanity Fair comment. My public school system didn't have that book, probably. It's crazy how viral it went.”

During the awkward interview, Ashley started by asking hug if it was fun to star in Glass Onion, to which he replied that he was only in it for “about three seconds.”

As Ashley powered through, the actor, 62, made a comment about the Oscars saying “The whole of humanity is here. It’s vanity fair,” which was a reference to the classis William Thackeray novel.

As the host misinterpreted it as the show’s afterparty, viewers were left cringing and comparing it to Will Smith’s 2022 slap of Chris Rock.