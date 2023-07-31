‘Antiques Roadshow’ viewers left gaping at price of Chinese Imperial Robe

‘Antiques Roadshow’ viewers were left gaping at the price of the Chinese Imperial Robe

Viewers of the show Antiques Roadshow were left in shock after finding out the price of an item brought on by two guests on Sunday’s episode. Expert Lee Young was met by a married couple in Richmond on the grounds of Ham House.

The expert was asked if he could give his opinion on the Chinese Imperial robe which was brought over to the UK around the 1930s. Lee claimed:

“There are those moments in life you always remember - and I will certainly always remember standing here the first time I saw this spectacular robe. I want to know everything that you know.”

One of the guests explained that the robe initially belonged to his wife’s grandfather who had worked as the general manager at the Standard Bank in India and brought along the robe sometime in the 1930's.

The man’s wife, Sarah revealed that she used to keep the robe in a dressing box and would actually put it on as a child.

Lee explained: “So, 1750s - it definitely would be imperial. It's a ladies' robe and a robe of 1750 is very rare robe indeed. There are few survivors and the only other ones I know of this type you'd have to go to Beijing and the Palace Museum to see one of these. It really is a museum item.”

He then left everyone present stunned when he unveiled the price of the item: “'If that came up at auction with the way the market is at the moment, I think that would make £200,000.”