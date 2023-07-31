Kanye West won’t be able to ‘monetise’ his reinstated Twitter account

Kanye West may have been back on social media but he still has limitation given his previous controversial statements.

The Flashing Lights rapper resurfaced on the newly revamped Twitter, now known as X, seven months after his account was banned.

West had made antisemitic remarks in October which led to a collective ban from his business partners and the law firms that were representing him. Partnering companies such as Adidas, Balenciaga, Gap and Apple were just some of the many that cut ties with him.



West’s account, which is under the handle Ye, was activated once again and had the platform’s gold checkmark, which is held by verified business accounts.

However, the Wall Street Journal cited an anonymous source which revealed that West’s account was reinstated “after receiving reassurance that he wouldn’t use the platform to share antisemitic or otherwise harmful language.”

Moreover, Deadline reported that platform announced that “Kanye West, referred to as ‘Ye’, won’t be able to monetise his account on X and advertisements won’t appear next to his posts.”

West was heavily criticised after he made antisemitic remarks last year in October on Instagram. The social media platform restricted the rapper’s account due to a violation of the company’s rules and guidelines which is why the rapper switched to Twitter after a two-year hiatus.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he tweeted October 8th. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” The tweet was later taken down and the account suspended for violating community guidelines.