Andrew Garfield hints at returning to ‘Spider-Man’ movies

Andrew Garfield was last seen in film 'Tick Tick... Boom'

Andrew Garfield has dropped a hint at returning to the popular Spider-Man franchise.

Garfield played the lead role, Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2. There might be a few chances that the actor might reprise his role in the upcoming movies.

The 39-year-old actor recently gave an interview where he dropped a hint, saying ‘the story never ends', reported Just Jared.

According to the actor, there is a lot of potential in the character of Spider-Man.

Garfield, 39, said: “The story never ends,” He went on to say: “Whether we film it or not, there’s a story happening in a universe somewhere. There’s endless potential with this character and other iterations.”

Besides playing the lead role in 2012 and 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man, The Social Network actor appeared in a cameo role in Spider-Man: No Way Home that features Tom Holland in the character of Peter Parker.

Not only Garfield showed interest in returning to the popular franchise, but the OG Tobey Maguire also weighed the options.

Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield was last seen in an autobiographical musical movie named Tick Tick… Boom, that also starred Vanessa Hudgens in a vital role.