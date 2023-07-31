Selena Gomez gives fans glimpse of her latest getaway

Selena Gomez sent fans wild with her latest pictures in which she can be seen enjoying the summer weather with her close pals.



The Singer and actress left fans in awe as she appeared in pink bikini during sunny boat trip on Saturday.

The "Only Murders in the Building" showed off her true beauty as she basked in the sun in sizzling outfit. She proudly shared a look at her cute outfit combo during the boating excursion.

The 31 year-old singer gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her latest getaway with a series of Instagram Story.

Gomez wore a pair of blue denim overalls with the pink two-piece. In the first clip she shared, Gomez fixed her hair as the wind blew it around, showing off her Yvonne Léon yellow gold and grey diamond earrings and necklace.

She also gave her admirers a peek at her overalls outfit, which included a pretty sun hat and a sequined Fendi Baguette purse.

The singing sensation's boat trip with pals comes just a week after Gomez marked her latest birthday with a huge party with friends including Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera.