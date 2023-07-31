Madonna survives 'deadly' bacterial infection thanks to her family

Madonna shared her gratitude for her family on her social accounts

Family is everything, and Madonna just confirmed this with a new heartfelt post dedicated to her folks who were with her in her worst time.

Writing a long note, the 64-year-old showered praise on her family and friends, saying, "Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect."

"As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving," the pop icon continued.

"But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

"So did the love and support from my friends," she added.



The Grammy winner also thanked her manager Guy Oseary for an unexpected gift as he earlier revealed the infection of the singer was "serious."

"A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson's face painted on it. A perfect triangle of Brilliance."

The Hung Up crooner penned, "I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone."

"Thank you, guyoseary, for this gift! And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!"

Last month, Madonna was rushed to the hospital when found unresponsive on June 28, and was later discharged.