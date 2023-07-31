FIFA Women WC: New Zealand becomes first host nation to exits at group stage

New Zealand players looked heartbroken after defeat on Sunday.—Getty

New Zealand's hopes of progressing in the Women's World Cup on their home turf were dashed as they became the first host nation to be knocked out at the group stage.

Despite the support of a passionate crowd at Dunedin Stadium, the Football Ferns could not find a breakthrough and ended with a goalless draw against Switzerland on Sunday. With Norway's dominating 6-0 victory against the Philippines in the other Group A game, New Zealand needed a win to secure a place in the last 16 but fell short in their efforts.

The tournament started on a high note for the co-hosts when they achieved a remarkable 1-0 upset against Norway in the opening match, marking their first-ever World Cup win. However, the jubilation quickly turned into disappointment as they faced setbacks in the remaining group matches. A surprising 1-0 defeat to the Philippines followed, and their struggle to make an impact against Switzerland added to the disappointment.

Throughout the match against Switzerland, New Zealand found it challenging to get a hold of the game and failed to create many scoring opportunities. Despite pushing hard in the closing stages, they managed only two shots on target. In a desperate attempt to secure a winner, goalkeeper Victoria Esson even joined the attack during corner kicks and free-kicks, but it was not enough to alter the outcome.

As the match ended, the New Zealand players gathered on the pitch, and captain Ali Riley delivered an emotional speech to her tearful teammates. It was evident that being eliminated from the tournament on home soil was a bitter pill to swallow.

On the other hand, Norway celebrated a remarkable resurgence after their initial defeat in the opening match. Their impressive 6-0 triumph against the Philippines showcased their potential and secured their spot in the knockout rounds. Sophie Román Haug's hattrick, along with goals from Caroline Graham Hansen, Guro Reiten, and an Alicia Barker own-goal, sealed a dominant victory for Norway.

Despite their loss against Norway, the Philippines reflected on their historic World Cup journey with pride. Sarina Bolden, who scored the team's first-ever World Cup goal in the victory against New Zealand, expressed gratitude for the experience and the tremendous support from Filipino fans. The chants of 'Filipinas' resonating throughout Eden Park during the match against Norway demonstrated the team's growing popularity and the overwhelming support they received during their memorable World Cup debut.