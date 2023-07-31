Sofia Vergara once allegedly gave 'rude' vibes to Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice recalled the brief interaction with Sofia Vergara in 2017

Teresa Giudice should have met hundreds of womenin her career, but she singled out Sofia Vergara as the "rudest."

Recalling a 2017 incident at the Namaste B$tches podcast, the Real Housewives of New Jersey claimed the 51-year-old made her feel less with her conceited attitude.

“Sofia Vergara’s PR person and my PR person spoke together, and I guess the two of them said, ‘Let’s get a picture of Teresa and Sofia together,’” the reality star remembered.

“I didn’t want a picture with her. I’ve never asked to take a picture with anybody. [She’s] the rudest woman I’ve ever met.”

She added, “I saw her whole demeanour, and then I heard her say to her PR person, ‘Why are you making me take a picture with that lady?’

“I was like, ‘Excuse me? I did not want to take a picture with you! I never asked to take a picture with you."

"I was like, ‘How rude. You’re so not a humble person. You forgot where you came from," the RHONJ star said.

Giudice also reminded Vergara of her humble beginnings.

“It’s not like she started out like being on the top. She forgot where she came from. She’s so not a down-to-earth person,” Giudice said.

“I’m so not a fan of her.”