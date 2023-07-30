Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys day with Neelam Gill after she claims they’re not dating

Leonardo DiCaprio looked relaxed as he enjoyed some time off on a yacht along with Neelam Gill while vacationing in Italy. The Titanic star looked comfortable in a pair of bright blue shorts while he relaxed on the boat.

He added a white baseball cap to shield his eyes front the sun as he stepped out. Soon after, he ended up switching to a white button shirt of which he left some buttons open on the same day.

He pulled on a green cap for his outfit change as he enjoyed a conversation with his friend as they stood under a shade to hide from the sun.

He was joined by model Neelam Gill as she showed off her figure in a white two-piece bikini. She pushed her wet hair back into a ponytail to keep any strands from flying free. To finalize her look, she added a pair of black sunglasses and opted to remain barefooted as she moved around the boat.

Earlier this same week, the two were spotted together on Leo’s yacht in Sardinia not long after the model firmly denied rumours of a relationship with the actor.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote: “Just to clear up any rumors… I am not Leonardo DiCaprio's 'new flame.'

In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now.

The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity is because I have been there with my partner. I hope this clears up all the false stories.”