Shona McGarty leaves ‘EastEnders’ after 15 long years

Shona McGarty has quit her role as Whitney Dean on the BBC soap drama EastEnders after fifteen years. The actress, now 31, initially came on the show when she was only 16 in 2008.

Her surprise exit from the soap comes after it was announced by the showrunners that yet another actress will be stepping away, the star behind Karen Taylor, Lorraine Stanley. Karen will end up being written out of the show by the end of this year whereas Shona will be written out by the beginning of 2024.

A spokesperson for the show told MailOnline: “Shona is leaving, and bosses have decided to write the character of Karen out. We're not adding anything further at this stage.”

Shona spoke to The Sun about the thought process behind her major decision. “I have decided to spread my wings and will be leaving EastEnders. I have loved my years in the show.”

A source further added: “She is hoping the door will be left open for her character to return one day, but nothing is guaranteed and it is all in the hands of the scriptwriters.”