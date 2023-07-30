Britney Spears teases emotional poem addressing her conservatorship

Britney Spears has once again slammed her traumatic conservatorship on social media.

The pop queen has teased fans with ‘Little Project’ addressing her 13-year conservatorship which she hints is 'on the way.'

The Gimme More singer, 41 took to Instagram on Saturday as she recently dropped a new single, Mind Your Business, with will.i.am — excitedly penned in a caption towards the bottom of the clips, 'A tease for a little project on the way!!!!!!'

'Whose readyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!!! Had to do the yyyyyyy because for some reason my sister does that on her gram!!!!!!' she added, referencing her younger sibling, Jamie Lynn Spears. 'Love y'all!!!'

The star shared three separate stories that did not contain any audio, but instead a slideshow of lines from the poem that appears to address her 13-year conservatorship.

Some include: 'In the middle or did you get 'em?/The thieves are little/They serve little skittles/The pain no walk/We say when you talk.'

In conclusion, she ended the poem with, 'My lighter it’s lit/It’s lit/I serve now with just spit/Significance in just spit/Or just swallow, go hollow/And follow the word.'

The pop star's conservatorship notably began in February 2008 following a public mental health crisis, with her conservators being father, James Spears and attorney, Andrew M. Wallet.

During the 13 years she was under the conservatorship, Britney has claimed that she was mistreated and forced to work against her own will - which she appears to emotionally address in the poem shared on Saturday.







