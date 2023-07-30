Johnny Depp finds way out to perform his Boston gig despite ankle injury

Johnny Depp performs in Boston with his band 'The Hollywood Vampires'

Johnny Depp, despite having a serious ankle injury, did not stop from making his comeback to the stage after a long hiatus to perform in Boston.

Depp, who was now desparate to return to the world of entertainment, took help of a cane to perform at his Boston gig with his band, The Hollywood Vampires.

The 60-year-old actor's pictures are going viral on the internet, after he arrived for the concert holding a cane in one hand and dressed like a gentleman.

He looked classy as ever, wearing an oversized blazer along with a checkered button-down shirt and a white t-shirt.

He wore matching black trousers and also opted for a fancy hat to complete his look. Furthermore, he also wore layered necklaces and a cool pair of shades that perfectly complemented his entire outfit.

Depp, 60, had to delay three of his US tour dates on May 29 after he suffered an ankle injury. When the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was all set to kick-start his tours with his band, The Hollywood Vampires, an accident took place, resulting in the postponement of the shows.

His band announced: “We are sad to share that the Hollywood Vampires will be rescheduling our three US tour dates this coming week."

The Tourist actor's band members, including Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, and Tommy Henriksen, took to their respective social media pages at the time to share the news about Depp's injury.

“Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel", they wrote.

They further mentioned: “He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe.”

Johnny Depp did not let the injury stop him from making his comeback after witnessing a downfall in his career due to the defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. He performed a gig with his band in Romania wearing a boot on his leg on June 8 despite the injury, reports Page Six.