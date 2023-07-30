Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes get a fresh nasty blow

Kelly Ripa pulls no punches

Kelly Ripa has taken aim at ABC's controversial anchors, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, in her new podcast.

The 52-year-old's podcast Let's Talk Off the Camera featured her executive producer Michael Gelman.

The conversation went smoothly, but at the show's end, the Live host dragged the GMA3 scandalous couples.

"That was like a huge scandal for ABC. Are you worried that your two hosts now might be caught in some way?" the host asked.

The EP replied: "You guys aren't having sex, are you?"

"I told Mark for the duration of our time on the show, we should absolutely not have any form of ***," the blonde-haired responded.

On the finishing note, she took a dig at the duo, "We're not trifling around in the news division. We're on the entertainment side.

"We're the place where maybe you can bang your co-host. Who knows, we'll see."

Earlier, the PR guru Edward Coram-James told The U.S. Sun that Robach and Holmes repeated PDAs also fueled their affair scandal.

"The area that Holmes and Robach have misstepped is in their public displays of affection," he continued.

"The public is usually forgiving about affairs, but on the condition that the principals are seen to be behaving well and sensitively to their former partners/spouses."