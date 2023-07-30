Prince William has a special nickname for Kate Middleton: Read Inside

Prince William and Kate Middleton are as cheeky as a regular couple, says expert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have adorable names for one another at home.

Tom Quinn, author of "Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family" reveals William lovingly calls his wife ‘babe,’ ‘Duchess of Doolittle’ and ‘Babykins.’

Like regular couples, the future Queen and King also engage in arguments amid their stressful lives as senior members of the Royal Family.

Mr Quinn adds: “Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also. But it's not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they're constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It's like a Jane Austen novel."

Catherine is "very much the calm one" while William is "a bit hot-headed" and “hates confrontation", he adds.