Manchester United secure Rasmus Hojlund in £72m Deal from Atalanta.—Twitter@utdmotion

Manchester United successfully finalised a massive £72m deal with Atalanta to secure the services of Denmark's rising star striker, Rasmus Hojlund. The 20-year-old prodigy will be making his way to Old Trafford in exchange for an initial fee of £64m, along with potential add-ons amounting to £8m.

Impressing with his performances at Atalanta during the previous season, where he netted 10 goals in 34 appearances, Hojlund quickly caught the attention of Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. The young striker has agreed to a five-year contract with the club, and there's also an option to extend it by another season, signifying United's commitment to nurturing his talents for the long haul.

Ten Hag's pursuit of attacking reinforcements has proven fruitful this summer, with Hojlund becoming the third major signing for Manchester United. Following the acquisitions of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for £55m and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana for £47.2m, the club's summer spending now stands at a minimum of £166.2m, with potential expenses potentially rising to £180m.

The decision to secure Hojlund's signature is a testament to his standout performances, making him the top choice for Ten Hag's striking position. This move marks a strategic shift from the club's previous pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane, which was deemed financially impractical and logistically challenging.

While the deal with Atalanta is yet to be finalised, it is expected that reaching personal terms with Hojlund will proceed smoothly. United's timely acquisition of Hojlund aligns with Ten Hag's desire to have the young striker on board before the season begins, ensuring ample time for integration and preparation.

Rasmus Hojlund's rapid rise to prominence has been nothing short of impressive. Starting his senior career at Copenhagen and making a successful stint at Austrian side Sturm Graz, the Danish striker's goal-scoring prowess and potential quickly caught the attention of top European clubs. At Atalanta, he further showcased his talents, impressing both domestically and on the international stage. During the Euro 2024 qualifiers, he made his debut for the Danish national team and managed to score an impressive six goals in six games.

As the transfer edges closer to completion, Hojlund is poised to join his new team in time for Manchester United's final pre-season friendlies against Lens and Athletic Bilbao. The Premier League giants are set to kick off their 2023-2024 season against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on August 14th.