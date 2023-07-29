Holly Willoughby steps out in chic yellow dress during Portugal holiday

Holly Willoughby was pictured looking effortlessly chic during her family summer holiday to Portugal, as she went shopping at Decathlon on Friday.

The TV presenter, who usually vacations in Portugal with her TV producer husband, Dan Baldwin, and their three children, appeared to be in good spirits as she ran errands in her pastel yellow summer dress with a frilled neckline and straps.

Holly paired her glamorous dress with brown strapped sandals and a shell anklet, while shielding her eyes with square black sunglasses.

However, there may be an awkward run-in between Holly and her former co-host, Phillip Schofield, who is reportedly planning a trip to his nearby villa on the Algarve. Holly is currently at her £ 2 million holiday home, but is said to be taking an extra long break until autumn following Phillip's recent scandal.

The This Morning host has decided not to spend time at Phillip's adjacent villa, where she has vacationed with her family for many years. Holly and Philip’s friendship ended when he kept his brother’s case from her, which saw him being found guilty of sexually abusing an underage boy over a three year period.

Sources have said that Schofield doesn't intend to sell his mansion, “'Phil loves his time on the Algarve and will be going back there very soon which obviously means there is a very big chance that he will run into Holly.”